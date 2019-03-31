{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

HUDSON -- Stanley "Stan" C. Moser, 85, of Hudson, died Wednesday, March 27, at home. Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Hudson; burial in Hudson Cemetery with military rites by Hudson AMVETS Post 82 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation is 11 a.m. until services Wednesday at the church; memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Stanley 'Stan' Moser
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments