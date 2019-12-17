{{featured_button_text}}

DYSART -- Stanley Tow, 71, of Dysart, died Friday, Dec. 13, at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.; services 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Church of Promise (3125 Highway D65 in Buckingham), with burial at Geneseo Church Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the church; memorials to the family; Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, (319) 476-7355, is assisting; condolences left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

