CEDAR FALLS – Stanley A. “Stan” Tuve, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Oct. 19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond; visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the church, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. vigil service; visitation also one hour before services Saturday at the church; memorials to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church; Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
