Service Notice: Shirley Waldemar

STOUT — Shirley Ilene Waldemar, 89, of Stout, died at home Tuesday, Jan. 14; Celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Reformed Church of Stout; Abels Funeral and Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel, (319) 824-3319, is assisting. Online condolences left at www.AbelsFuneralHomes.com.