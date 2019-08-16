You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Shirley Schuler, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; memorials directed to the Salvation Army Waterloo, P.O. Box 867, Waterloo 50704. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
