WATERLOO -- Shirley Clement, 84, died July 29, and her sister, Betty Cornelison, 93, died Aug. 25; joint services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with visitation an hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to their family.
