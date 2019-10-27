{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Shirley Clement, 84, died July 29, and her sister, Betty Cornelison, 93, died Aug. 25; joint services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with visitation an hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to their family.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Cornelison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments