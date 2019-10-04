You have free articles remaining.
NEW HAMPTON -- Shirley Ann Beck, 81 of New Hampton, died Thursday, Oct. 3, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Holy Family Parish, with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, both in New Hampton; visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton, (641) 394-4334; visitation also for an hour before services at the church on Monday. Online condolences left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
