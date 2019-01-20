Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

GRUNDY CENTER --- Sharon Sue (Hanson) Klar, 50, of Surprise, Ariz., formerly of Grundy Center, died Monday, Jan. 14. A memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Orchard Hill Church, Grundy Center, with inurnment at a later date. Abels Funeral And Cremation Service Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center, is assisting the family, www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be donated to a charity of their choosing at a later date.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Sharon (Hanson) Klar
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments