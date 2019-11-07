You have free articles remaining.
WAVERLY -- Sharon Bodecker Briner, 79, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Cedar Falls and Waverly, died on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Kansas City, Kan.; memorial services 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Timothy's United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, with private family burial at Harlington Cemetery, Waverly; visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; in lieu of flowers memorials made to Platte Woods United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Mo., or to your local animal rescue organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.