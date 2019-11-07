{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY -- Sharon Bodecker Briner, 79, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Cedar Falls and Waverly, died on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Kansas City, Kan.; memorial services 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Timothy's United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, with private family burial at Harlington Cemetery, Waverly; visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; in lieu of flowers memorials made to Platte Woods United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Mo., or to your local animal rescue organization.

