SUMNER -- Sharon Ann Jones, 72, of Sumner, died Saturday, Sept. 7, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner; memorial services 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner; visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and for one hour before services Saturday, both at church; memorials be made in Sharon's name to SEMS; Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

