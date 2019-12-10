ALLISON -- Sena June Rieman Wiebke, 94, of Allison, died Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville; services 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar, rural Greene, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 11 a.m. Friday before services at the church. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison, (641) 456-3232, is assisting the family. Condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
