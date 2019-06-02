{{featured_button_text}}
INDEPENDENCE – Scott A. Buchheit, 57, of Summerville, S.C., and formerly of Independence, died of cancer May 21 in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 at St. John's Catholic Church, Independence; burial was held in South Carolina. Scott was a U.S. Navy veteran. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of local arrangements, 827-3695; www.White-MtHope.com

