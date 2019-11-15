{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

HUDSON -- Sandra "Sandi" Bedard, 76, of Hudson, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo; services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, 233-3393, with burial in Troy Mills Cemetery, Troy Mills; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, and for an hour before services Monday at the funeral home; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Bedard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments