AUSTINVILLE – Sandra Kay “Sandy” Schipper, 63, of Austinville, died at home Thursday, Aug. 29, of natural causes; services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Aplington, with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Austinville; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, 346-1534, and one hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

