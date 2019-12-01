{{featured_button_text}}

CLARKSVILLE -- Sandra Kay Lebeck, 78, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, Minn., of natural causes; services 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at First United Church of Christ-Pleasant Valley, Clarksville, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at the church. Memorials directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Lebeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments