WATERLOO -- Sandra A. Lane, 70, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 18, at Manorcare in Waterloo; memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Garden View Chapel, 232-2222; visitation for an hour before the service at Garden View Chapel; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at Kearnsfuneralservice.com.

