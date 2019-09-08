{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO – Sandlin “Sandy” Gillen, 93, of Waterloo, formerly of Elk Run Heights, died Thursday, Aug. 22, at Rosewood Estate; services 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church; private family burial precedes services at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, with military honors conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 8, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; memorials to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

