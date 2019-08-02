{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Samantha Marie (Webb) Cermak, 42, of Billings, Mont., died unexpectedly at home Sunday, July 28; Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Mary Queen of Peace, formerly Little Flower, in Billings; visitation from 3-6 p.m. today at Dahl Funeral Chapel, Billings, (406) 248-8807; condolences and information at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

