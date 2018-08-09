Subscribe for 33¢ / day
GREENE -- Sally Lou Tindall, 84, of Greene, died at home Tuesday, Aug. 7; services 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Greene Community Center; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 9, at Retz Funeral Home, Greene, (641) 823-4457; memorials to the Sally Tindall Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 219, Greene 50636; condolences at www.retzfh.com.

