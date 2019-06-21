{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Ruby L. Borlaug, 99, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, preceded by an hour of visitation, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; memorials in lieu of flowers to UnityPoint Hospice, Cedar Bend Humane Society or to the church; condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Celebrate
