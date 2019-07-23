{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Roy B. Benefiel, 92, of Corydon, Ind., formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 20, at Cedar Court Assisted Living in Corydon; services 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, 232-3235, with burial in Garden of Memories; visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday before services at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

Roy B. Benefiel
