Service Notice: Rosetta Dickens

WATERLOO — Rosetta Dickens, 79, of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Memorial services 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146. The family will greet friends after noon Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials directed to the family. Condolences left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.