Death dove

INDEPENDENCE -- Rosemary Bogge, 95, of Independence, most recently from Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 5, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Independence; Reiff Funeral Services, Independence, (319) 334-2501, is in charge of arrangements.

Celebrate
Service Notice: Rosemary Bogge
