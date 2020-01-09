{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Roseanna Maria Baker, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center; services 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187, with burial in the Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and also for one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

