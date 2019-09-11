You have free articles remaining.
WAVERLY -- Ronald E. Kratchmer, 84, of Waverly, died Sunday, Sept. 8, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; cremation will follow the visitation with inurnment at a later date in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly; memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
