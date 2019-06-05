You have free articles remaining.
TRIPOLI -- Romaine Howard Lee, 80, of Tripoli, died Monday, June 3, at the Waverly Health Center, Waverly, of lung cancer; services 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, with burial at the church cemetery, with military honors provided by the Navy Operational Support Center and the Tripoli VFW Post 4019. The Patriot Guard Riders will also participate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn, (319) 279-3551, and for an hour before the service at the church on Friday; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to the family for later designation; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
