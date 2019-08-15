{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Rollin Eugene (Samm) "The Toy Soldier" McCombs, 87, of Louisiana, formerly of Waterloo and Missouri, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, of natural causes; a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date; memorials may be directed to the family at 104 Candlewick Road, Waterloo 50703.

