SERVICE NOTICE: Rollie C. Jones

WATERLOO — Rollie C. Jones, 67, of Keokuk and formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, June 15, at Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.