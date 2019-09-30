SUMNER -- Roger G. Laabs, 69, of Sumner, died Saturday, Sept. 28, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.; services 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner, with interment at 2 p.m. Thursday at Richfield Cemetery, rural Sumner, with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church; memorials to the family for later designation; condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
