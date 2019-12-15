{{featured_button_text}}

DUMONT --- Roger Dean Sage, 69, of Dumont, died Thursday, Dec. 12, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont, 641-857-3303. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home; private burial in Dumont Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the Dumont American Legion; www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

