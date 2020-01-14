Service Notice: Robert R. Engel
0 entries

Service Notice: Robert R. Engel

  • 0

TRAER -- Robert Roger Engel, 88, of Traer, died Sunday, Jan. 12, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo; services 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, (319) 478-2775, with burial at Buckingham Cemetery; military rites by the Traer American Legion and Marine Honor Guard. Visitation for two hours before the services Friday at the funeral home. Memorials to the family. Condolences left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Engel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News