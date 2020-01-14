Service Notice: Robert R. Engel

TRAER -- Robert Roger Engel, 88, of Traer, died Sunday, Jan. 12, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo; services 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, (319) 478-2775, with burial at Buckingham Cemetery; military rites by the Traer American Legion and Marine Honor Guard. Visitation for two hours before the services Friday at the funeral home. Memorials to the family. Condolences left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
