SUMNER -- Robert L. Seamans, 73, of Sumner, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner of cancer; services 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the United Methodist Church, with burial in Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner; visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services Monday at the church; memorials may be made to the family for later designation; condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
