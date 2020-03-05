Service Notice: Robert King

You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Robert Daniel King, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 2, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes. Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Baptist Church of Waterloo, 434 Baltimore St., with family burial in Union Mound Cemetery, Sumner. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Locke Funeral Home, 1519 W. Fourth St., Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church.
