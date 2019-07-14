{{featured_button_text}}
EVANSDALE -- Robert John “Bob” Boland, 53, of Evansdale, died Sunday, July 7, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer; private family services will be held, with burial in Garden of Memories Mausoleum; memorials to the family; Kearns Funeral Service, 233-3146; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

