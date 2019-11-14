{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Robert Cooley, 69, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital; Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Evansdale AMVETS Post 31; visitation from 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the AMVETS; Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, 232-3235, is assisting; memorials directed to the family. Condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

