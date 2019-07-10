{{featured_button_text}}
NEW HAMPTON -- Robert "Bob" Linderbaum, 76, of New Hampton, died Monday, July 8, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, with inurnment in the New Hampton City Cemetery; friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. today, July 10, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, New Hampton, (641) 394-4334 ; visitation also for an hour before services at the church on Thursday; condolences left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

