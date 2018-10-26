Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Robert Forrest Benton, 92, of Cedar Falls, died at home Thursday, Oct. 25; services 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens; military honors by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; visitation from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, UnityPoint Hospice or the Susan G. Komen Foundation; condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

