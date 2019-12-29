{{featured_button_text}}

PROTIVIN -- Robert “Bob” Bader, 93, of Protivin, died at home Wednesday, Dec. 25; services 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Holy Trinity Parish in Protivin, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Condolences at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com.

