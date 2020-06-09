SERVICE NOTICE: Robert A. Hoffman

CEDAR FALLS -- Robert Allan Hoffman, 78 of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 6, at home. Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. The service will be limited to 75 people to properly social distance and attendees should wear masks. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and a recording of his service will be posted afterward.
