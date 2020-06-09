SERVICE NOTICE: Robert A. Hoffman
0 entries

SERVICE NOTICE: Robert A. Hoffman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Robert Allan Hoffman, 78 of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 6, at home. Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. The service will be limited to 75 people to properly social distance and attendees should wear masks. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and a recording of his service will be posted afterward.

To plant a tree in memory of SERVICE Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News