{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS -- Richard G. "Dick" Purdy, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Oct. 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services at a later date at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Online condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com, 266-7525.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Purdy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load comments