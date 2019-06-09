{{featured_button_text}}

DIKE -- Richard “Dick” Woodley, 82 of Dike, died Saturday, June 8, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck, with burial at a later date; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service – Dike Chapel, (319) 989-2045, and also for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday; memorials directed to the family.

