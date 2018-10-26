Try 1 month for 99¢
PARKERSBURG -- Richard "Dick" Schwartz, 78, of Las Vegas, formerly of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Oct. 21, at Avenir Memory Care at Summerlin in Las Vegas; services 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg; visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials directed to Avenir Memory Care, 7395 Smoke Ranch Road, Las Vegas, NV 89128; condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Richard "Dick" Schwartz
