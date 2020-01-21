Service Notice: Rhonda Lee Rochford

SUMNER -- Rhonda L. Rochford, of Sumner, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with burial at Alpha Cemetery, rural Alpha. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary, and for an hour before services Saturday, all at the church. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner, (563) 578-3451, is assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.