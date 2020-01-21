Service Notice: Rhonda Lee Rochford
0 entries

Service Notice: Rhonda Lee Rochford

  • 0

SUMNER -- Rhonda L. Rochford, of Sumner, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with burial at Alpha Cemetery, rural Alpha. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary, and for an hour before services Saturday, all at the church. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner, (563) 578-3451, is assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Rochford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News