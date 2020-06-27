SERVICE NOTICE: Rene V. Calderon
SERVICE NOTICE: Rene V. Calderon

DECORAH — René Viera Calderon, 57, of Decorah, died Thursday, June 25, at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, of natural causes. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family; www.redman-schwartz.com.

