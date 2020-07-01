SERVICE NOTICE: René Viera Calderon

DECORAH -- René Viera Calderon, 57, of Decorah, died Thursday, June 25, at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today Wednesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.