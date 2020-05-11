SERVICE NOTICE: Regla Crawley
WATERLOO -- Regla Crawley, 70, of Waterloo, died at home on Saturday, May 9. Private family services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.overtonservice.com.

