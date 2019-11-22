{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Raydell S. Talbert, 61, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 16, at UnityPoint Health; services at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson St. Public visitation for two hours before services at the church. Memorials directed to the family. Family will receive guests at 826 Beech St., Waterloo. Condolences left with Sanders Funeral Service.

