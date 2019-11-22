You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
WATERLOO -- Raydell S. Talbert, 61, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 16, at UnityPoint Health; services at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson St. Public visitation for two hours before services at the church. Memorials directed to the family. Family will receive guests at 826 Beech St., Waterloo. Condolences left with Sanders Funeral Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Talbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.