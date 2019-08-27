{{featured_button_text}}
JESUP -- Ralph Theodore Welter, 87, of Jesup, died Saturday, Aug. 24, of natural causes at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites conducted by Pump-Sheer American Legion Post 342; visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, (319) 827-3695, where there will be a 7 p.m. parish vigil service; visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church; memorials may be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church, St. Croix Hospice and Camp Courageous.

