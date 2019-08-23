GRUNDY CENTER -- Rachel C. Schildroth, 82, of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital; Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Grundy Center; private burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center, prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Repentance Baptist Church in Staten Island, N.Y., through First Baptist Church in Grundy Center; condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Education
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.