GRUNDY CENTER -- Rachel C. Schildroth, 82, of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital; Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Grundy Center; private burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center, prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Repentance Baptist Church in Staten Island, N.Y., through First Baptist Church in Grundy Center; condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

