INDEPENDENCE -- Phyllis M. Holt, 95, of Independence, died on Saturday, July 13, at ABCM Rehab. Center of Independence-West Campus in Independence; services 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the parish hall in Winthrop; condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

